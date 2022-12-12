Governor holds hearings of V-Cs

December 12, 2022 10:44 pm | Updated 10:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of State universities, conducted hearings of the Vice Chancellors who had been served show-cause notices questioning their appointments on Monday.

While eight Vice Chancellors participated in the hearings, Mahatma Gandhi University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas who is abroad has been permitted to explain his stance on January 3.

Vice Chancellors of Digital University Kerala and Sree Narayana Guru Open University, Saji Gopinath and P.M. Mubarak Pasha, and former Kerala University Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai turned up at the Raj Bhavan, while the others were represented by their advocates.

The Raj Bhavan had served notices to the Vice Chancellors seeking explanation as to why they should not be removed from their positions in the wake of the Supreme Court order that annulled the appointment of M.S. Rajasree as Vice Chancellor of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

Each Vice Chancellor was allotted 30 minutes for their respective hearings. Prof. Pillai’s contentions were first heard by the Governor.

According to officials, Prof. Pillai had been summoned despite his tenure having expired since the show-cause notice had been served while he was in service. Taking a cue from the Supreme Court judgment on the KTU Vice Chancellor, Raj Bhavan sources claimed the former Kerala University Vice Chancellor’s appointment could still be declared void ab initio.

While the Kerala High Court has posted the hearing in the petitions submitted by the Vice Chancellors challenging the Governor’s show-cause notices to December 15, the Raj Bhavan will likely adopt a final decision only at a later stage.