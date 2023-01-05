ADVERTISEMENT

Governor hints at sending University Bills to President

January 05, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has hinted that he will refer the University Law (Amendment) Bills that aim at removing him as the Chancellor of universities in the State to the President.

“I cannot take a decision on that (the bills) because it involves me. Therefore, the authorities superior than me should take a decision on that (sic),” he told mediapersons on the sidelines of a function in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

He was speaking against the backdrop of him signing 16 Bills, except for the university Bills, that were passed during the previous Legislative Assembly session. These included the Kerala Protection of River Banks and Regulation of Sand (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2022, Non-Resident Indians’ (Keralites) Commission Amendment Bill, 2022, and Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Mr. Khan reiterated that he aimed at preserving the autonomy of universities by ensuring there is no interference in their functioning. The universities will be run by the Vice Chancellors alone, he added.

