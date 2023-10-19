Governor greets V.S. on the eve of his 100th birthday

October 19, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has greeted former Chief Minister, freedom fighter and veteran Communist leader V. S. Achuthanandan on the eve of his 100th birthday.

He tweeted: “My heartiest greetings and best wishes to former Chief Minister Shri #VSAchuthanandan on his 100th birthday. I join the people of Kerala in wishing the beloved & respected people’s leader good health &happiness.”

Mr. Khan also conveyed his hearty greetings and best wishes to Mr. Achuthanandan over the phone.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan greeted V. S. Achuthanandan on Thursday, eve of his 100th birthday.

Mr. Vijayan described him as a tall leader who walked in lockstep with Kerala’s history.