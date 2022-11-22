Governor-govt. spat takes a sharp political turn

November 22, 2022 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The governor-government spat appeared to take a sharp political turn on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Central secretariat member A.K. Balan accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of violating Supreme Court norms and government rules of business by asking the Chief Minister to regularise the service of temporary appointees at Raj Bhavan.

Quoting Supreme Court judgments, Mr. Balan, a former Law Minister, said it was unlawful to regularise the service of temporary appointees who have served for less than 10 years.

Mr. Balan said the Supreme Court had deemed such backdoor appointments would render the Employment Exchange and State Public Service Commissions redundant. It would also violate reservation norms and the merit-based recruitment process.

Moreover, Mr. Balan accused Mr. Khan of violating protocol by writing a personal letter to the Chief Minister in 2020 to press the case for regularising temporary staff at Raj Bhavan. He alleged Mr. Khan’s letter was tantamount to contempt of the Supreme Court and a violation of the Governor’s oath of office.

Mr. Khan’s observations on nepotism in university and municipal appointments had pitted him against the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government. The Governor had also accused Ministers of violating their oath of office by stoking provincialism.

Mr. Balan’s statement was widely viewed as a political counter to Mr. Khan’s refusal to sign key legislation into law, and recurrent public criticism of the government had put Raj Bhavan on a seemingly irreversible collision with the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Mr. Khan’s office clarified that the Governor had not sought the regularisation of any person beyond Raj Bhavan’s sanctioned staff strength. It said the temporary posts existed before Mr. Khan assumed office in 2019.

In a letter addressed to the Chief Minister in December 2020, Mr. Khan had sought the regularisation of staff members engaged via the Kudumbashree.

Mr. Khan had written the letter in light of the government’s regularising the service of temporary employees with a minimum service of 10 years in the same post.

Raj Bhavan pointedly clarified that the Governor’s personal staff were not eligible for pension benefits. Mr. Khan had questioned the practice of giving lifelong pensions to political appointees with less than two years of service in Ministers’ offices.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedjharan accused the government of denigrating Raj Bhavan. He challenged the LDF to prove that Mr. Khan had authorised backdoor appointments.