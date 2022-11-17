Governor gives assent to convene Assembly

Trending
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has given the government his consent to convene the seventh session of the 15th Kerala Assembly from December 5.
The Raj Bhavan’s assent has laid the ground for the government to introduce a Bill seeking to remove the Governor as Chancellor of 14 State universities.
