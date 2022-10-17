Governor extends Kerala University VC search panel’s tenure by three months

The extension will come into effect from November 5

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on October 17, 2022, extended the validity of the search committee formed to identify the next Vice Chancellor of Kerala University by three months.

The Raj Bhavan issued the notification as the term of the committee that came into being on August 5 was set to expire on November 4. The extension will come into effect from November 5 and all other terms of the previous notification will remain unchanged, the order stated.

The Chancellor had created a flutter when he departed from conventions to constitute the search committee without including the nominee of the university’s Senate. The Chancellor’s nominee, Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode director Debashis Chatterjee, was appointed the convener of the committee. Central University of Karnataka Vice Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana was chosen as the nominee of the University Grants Commission.

The notification was issued after the Kerala State Planning Board vice chairperson V.K. Ramachandran, who was chosen by the Senate as its nominee on July 15, declined to accept the responsibility.

Pending Bill

Mr. Khan’s decision to go ahead with the selection process antagonised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government as it was viewed as a pre-emptive move to counter the passage of the University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that seeks to ensure greater leverage for the State government in the process. Despite being passed by the Assembly, the Bill remains unsigned thus far.

Kerala University toed the government line as it refrained from sending a nominee to the committee citing the alleged illegality behind its “unilateral” constitution. The confrontation recently reached a flash point when a majority of the Senate members chose to abstain from a scheduled meeting called for the purpose. This prompted the Governor to withdraw 15 of the 17 nominated Senate members who adhered to the LDF diktat.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu’s recent announcement that the Senate would meet again on November 4 aroused curiosity as it would have coincided with the last date of the Vice Chancellor search committee’s tenure. With incumbent Vice Chancellor V.P. Mahadevan Pillai’s tenure set to conclude on October 24, the process to select his successor is yet to make any headway..