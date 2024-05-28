Governor exhorts young civil servants to work for the welfare of the marginalised

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Tuesday exhorted civil servants to accord equal and fair treatment to people who approach them for help.

He was addressing a meeting organised at Kerala Raj Bhavan on Tuesday to felicitate the candidates who cleared the Civil Service Examinations 2023 from the State.

“People holding the positions of authority are expected to be fair in decisions and respectful to everyone. The Indian ethos emphasises integration of personality in such a way that no one can be considered as ‘other’. Besides, the dharma of people holding power has always been to give the same concern and protection to all people,” he said.

He added that stalwarts like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had visualised a civil service that would see people as their own and serve them. The younger generation should take forward this spirit of service through close interaction with people, he urged the attendees.

He also advised the civil service toppers to work for the upliftment of the marginalised and to ensure priority for such sections in their actions.

As many as 45 out of the 54 candidates, who passed the Civil Services examination from Kerala, participated in the function along with their family members. Additional Chief Secretary to the Governor Davendra Kumar Dhodawat also spoke on the occasion.