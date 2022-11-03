Governor dredges up 2020 gold case to assail govt., accuses CM of lording over a regime of fear in Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan dredged up the 2020 UAE diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case and weaponised it against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s Office (CMO).

Unmistakably upping the ante in the Raj Bhavan’s tussle with the government, Mr. Khan told journalists in New Delhi on Thursday: “I have not interfered in governance. But now, when I see all the smuggling activities are patronised by the Chief Minister and persons close to the Chief Minister are involved in smuggling activities, I have the ground to interfere”.

Mr. Khan seemed to base his latest charge on the recently published memoirs of gold case accused Swapna Suresh.

He said the book was replete with sordid details involving the past administration. He refrained from mentioning the author’s name or the book’s title.

In a seemingly no holds barred attack against the government, Mr. Khan accused Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal of endangering Keralites in other States by “stoking the fire of regionalism and provincialism”.

The Minister had challenged national unity by insinuating that “people from UP could not understand Kerala systems”. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) central leadership had disavowed the Minister’s statement fearing a backlash.

Mr. Khan, who called on former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan recently, also waded into the perceived factionalism in the CPI(M). “People close to VS described the treatment meted out to him by the current party leadership. They stabbed him (VS) in the back,” he said.

Mr. Khan alleged that Mr. Vijayan lorded over a “regime of fear in Kerala” and that even journalists feared the latter.

Mr. Khan said he had given Vice Chancellors time until November 7 to show cause why the Chancellor should not act after the Supreme Court deemed their appointments flawed. Mr. Khan claimed he would resign if Mr. Vijayan proved that he did the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s bidding.

Mr. Khan’s statements drew a sharp response from CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan. He said Mr. Khan, who appeared to rely on the lies floated by a discredited economic offender, did not deserve a reply. Communist Party of India State secretary Kanam Rajendran echoed a similar sentiment.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran challenged Mr. Khan to give assent to prosecute Mr. Vijayan for “nepotism” in varsity appointments instead of recurrent sabre rattling. He dared Mr. Khan to revive the moribund gold case probe against the CMO.