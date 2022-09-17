Governor harbours political biases: Sivankutty

‘ Governor’s attitude confrontational rather than cooperative’

Staff Reporter THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
September 17, 2022 20:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lashing out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said Governors have to implement their constitutional duties instead of stooping down to implementing the directions of any particular political party.

He was speaking after inaugurating the construction of the Kallattumukku road in the capital on Saturday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said that the Chief Minister had desisted from reacting to the Governor's comment hoping that he would make amends. However, the Governor persisted with an attitude of confrontation rather than cooperation. The government would continue to function with an aim to fulfil people's wishes. He expressed the hope that the work on the Kallattumukku road, a part of the Attakulangara-Kovalam stretch, would be completed within a few months. Vehicular traffic through the road was getting affected even during light rains due to waterlogging.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app