Governor harbours political biases: Sivankutty

Lashing out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty has said Governors have to implement their constitutional duties instead of stooping down to implementing the directions of any particular political party.

He was speaking after inaugurating the construction of the Kallattumukku road in the capital on Saturday.

He said that the Chief Minister had desisted from reacting to the Governor's comment hoping that he would make amends. However, the Governor persisted with an attitude of confrontation rather than cooperation. The government would continue to function with an aim to fulfil people's wishes. He expressed the hope that the work on the Kallattumukku road, a part of the Attakulangara-Kovalam stretch, would be completed within a few months. Vehicular traffic through the road was getting affected even during light rains due to waterlogging.