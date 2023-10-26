HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor disassociates with Child Welfare Council

Deferring to the Governor’s demand, CWC removed his name from the institution’s website

October 26, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated October 27, 2023 10:50 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | Photo Credit: PTI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has reportedly informed the State government that he does not want to associate any further with the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare as its patron.

By some accounts, Mr. Khan has communicated his stance to the Chief Secretary after a deluge of complaints against the Child Welfare Council (CWC) administration, including alleged fund embezzlement, swamped the Raj Bhavan. The move also comes close on the heels of a CBI inquiry into the financial affairs of the Indian Council for Child Welfare (ICCW), the CWC’s umbrella organisation.

Mr. Khan’s proposal to step down as patron has cast the CWC in a spot at least two years after an adoption scandal involving Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leaders in the district rocked the institution. It would require the CWC to amend its  by-law to remove the Governor from the post.

In a statement here, CWC general secretary G.L. Arun Gopi said efforts are under way to undermine the institution’s legitimacy and public standing. The CWC is no longer an ICCW affiliate. A meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had ended the affiliation in August. The CWC has also returned the funds received from the ICCW.

The CWC has deferred to Mr. Khan’s demand and removed his name from the institution’s website.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.