Governor differs with draft policy address

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is reportedly in variance with the government's views on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) as articulated in the draft policy speech send to him by the council of ministers for formal approval.

Mr. Khan is scheduled to deliver the speech on behalf of the government when the Assembly convenes for the budget session on January 31.

Informed sources said Mr. Khan strongly felt after perusing the draft that the government's policy statement should stress on development issues and not dwell on matters that could potentially deteriorate relations between the State and the Centre.

They said Mr. Khan had also flagged the point that the Supreme Court was considering the constitutional validity of the law. Hence, the Governor felt that any public discussion on the CAA, particularly in the Assembly, might not be in order. Sources said Mr. Khan had conveyed his views to the government in writing and awaited a reply.

Mr. Khan, later, appeared to confirm the report that he was at odds with the elements about the CAA in the policy address prepared for him by the government. When asked by reporters whether he had instructed the government to remove the points from the draft policy statement, Mr. Khan said: “I have advised the government. Now I will wait for a response. I am not going to discuss these issues with the media. But, if a stage comes when these things are not forthcoming, I will certainly let you know.”

The wrangling over the policy address is the latest chapter in the simmering differences of opinion between the Raj Bhavan and the government on the CAA. Mr .Khan had said the government had committed an unlawful act when it appealed the CAA in the Supreme Court.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had said the Assembly had overstepped its constitutional bounds and jurisdiction by passing a resolution calling for the repeal of the CAA. The statements had opened Mr. Khan to criticism that he was using the Governor’s office to play politics at the behest of the BJP-led Centre.