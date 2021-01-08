Kerala

Kerala Governor delivers policy address amid UDF protests

UDF legislators staging dharna in front of the main entrance leading to the Assembly after boycotting the Governor's address to the Assembly on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The budget session of the Kerala Assembly began on Friday with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, amid slogan shouting and a walkout by the Congress-led Opposition UDF.

Bearing placards, UDF members raised slogans accusing Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan and the Chief Minister’s office of involvement in the gold smuggling racket. Ignoring the protest, the Governor began his presentation. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rose to speak but Mr.Khan continued his address. “Do not interrupt me. I am only carrying out my constitutional duty,” Mr. Khan said.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan addressing the House.

The Opposition members led by Mr.Chennithala boycotted the Governor’s address and trooped out. They later staged a sit-in at the main entrance of the building. The lone BJP legislator O.Rajagopal remained in the House.

In his policy address, the Governor said the new farm laws were aimed at helping monopolies and would be detrimental to the interests of consumer states like Kerala. He also accused Central agencies of impeding flagship projects in the State.

Mr.Khan also outlined the achievements of Kerala in managing the Covid situation, the social welfare measures launched by the government and efforts for infrastructure development and job creation in various sectors.

