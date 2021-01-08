Kerala Governor delivers policy address amid UDF protests

The budget session of the Kerala Assembly began on Friday with the policy address by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, amid slogan shouting and a walkout by the Congress-led Opposition UDF.
Bearing placards, UDF members raised slogans accusing Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan and the Chief Minister’s office of involvement in the gold smuggling racket. Ignoring the protest, the Governor began his presentation. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala rose to speak but Mr.Khan continued his address. “Do not interrupt me. I am only carrying out my constitutional duty,” Mr. Khan said.
The Opposition members led by Mr.Chennithala boycotted the Governor’s address and trooped out. They later staged a sit-in at the main entrance of the building. The lone BJP legislator O.Rajagopal remained in the House.
In his policy address, the Governor said the new farm laws were aimed at helping monopolies and would be detrimental to the interests of consumer states like Kerala. He also accused Central agencies of impeding flagship projects in the State.
Mr.Khan also outlined the achievements of Kerala in managing the Covid situation, the social welfare measures launched by the government and efforts for infrastructure development and job creation in various sectors.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath