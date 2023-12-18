GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor deliberately creating troubles: CPI(M)

December 18, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Kozhikode district committee of the CPI(M) has alleged that Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is deliberately trying to create problems to show that the law-and-order situation has collapsed in the State.

In a release on Monday, CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan alleged that the Governor’s visit to S.M. Street in Kozhikode on Monday was part of this plan. He claimed that Mr. Khan had held discussions with leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and its affiliate organisations, such as the BJP, before declaring to visit Kozhikode, which was not part of his original schedule.

The CPI(M) leader alleged that Mr. Khan had been insulting students, police officials, and officials of Calicut University as he stayed at the university guest house for the past few days. Mr. Mohanan claimed that the attempt was to dismiss the State government under Article 356 of the Constitution after creating troubles and pointing out the danger to law-and-order situation in the State.

