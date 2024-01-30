Governor comes in for intense criticism in Assembly

January 30, 2024 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

For the second straight day, legislators cutting across political affiliations trained their guns on Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the Assembly on Tuesday.

Mr. Khan, who has come in for much criticism after cutting short his policy address to a little over a minute, was accused of disrespecting the House.

Senior CPI(M) legislator A.C. Moideen accused the Governor of attempting to implement a ‘pro-Sangh’ agenda to scuttle the progress of the State.

He has been executing the directives of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to sabotage the federal system and bring down an elected government. The Governor has also been hell-bent on bringing the higher education sector to a standstill, Mr. Moideen said.

He was also critical of the United Democratic Front (UDF) for purportedly having a tacit arrangement with the Governor. “By engaging in a political settlement with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress has adopted an anti-Kerala stance that goes against the interests of the people. They have also been turning its back on the State’s efforts to seek its rightful dues from the Centre,” Mr. Moideen said.

For its part, the Opposition accused the government of having an understanding with the Governor despite projecting a different picture. Congress legislator M. Vincent alleged Mr. Khan had been “utilised” by the government to divert public attention from burning issues such as the price rise of essential commodities.

Terming the discussion “a wasteful exercise”, Indian Union Muslim League leader K.P.A. Majeed said the Governor does not deserve the gratitude “for insulting the Assembly and the people of the State”.

While pointing out that Governors were being used as a tool to sabotage non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled State governments, he said both the LDF government and Mr. Khan were responsible for the plight of the higher education sector.

With several posts of Vice-Chancellors and college Principals lying vacant for several years, the sector is in total disarray. This has prompted several youngsters to pursue their education elsewhere, he said.