Governor, CM wish people on Deepavali 

November 11, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wished happiness and prosperity to the people of the State on the occasion of Deepavali.

Conveying the Deepavali greetings to the people of the State, Mr. Khan, in a message, said “I convey my heartiest Deepavali greetings to the people of Kerala and Keralites all over the world. May the festival of lights brighten our hearts with the joy of celebration, the spirit of empathy, and a greater sense of oneness that strengthens our social harmony.”

“The message of Deepavali is the light of unity and friendship. Let us celebrate this Deepavali by embracing the great ideals of peace and brotherhood,” said Mr. Vijayan.

While wishing the people, Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan, said “Deepavali, like all other festivals, is the sweetness of gatherings and sharing happiness. Let the light of Deepavali celebrations spread to the minds of the people,” he wished.

