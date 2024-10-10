GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor-CM spat shows no sign of reaching a detente

Published - October 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s current spat with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan showed scarce sign of reaching a detente on Thursday (October 10,2024). 

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Khan reiterated his accusation that Mr. Vijayan had kept him in the dark about proceeds from gold smuggling and hawala racketeering reaching anti-nationals. 

Mr. Khan said Mr. Vijayan had prevented Kerala’s Chief Secretary and State Police Chief from briefing the Governor. He said that, as head of the State, he was constitutionally bound to report such matters concerning national integrity and security to the President of India. 

Mr. Khan said crimes were afoot against the nation. The government’s replies to Raj Bhavan’s queries were belated and not comprehensive. Hence, the lack of information constrained him from summoning the Chief Secretary and State Police Chief to brief him at the Raj Bhavan. 

Mr. Khan said Mr. Vijayan blamed the Customs for the entry of contraband gold and unaccounted money into the State. “Why has he not informed me about the matter priorly?” he asked. 

Mr. Khan said Mr. Vijayan dispatched the Chief Secretary, the Law Secretary and the Finance Secretary to sign an ordinance to render a State law in conformity with Central legislation. “The government send officials. The CM did not inform me about their arrival. The Finance Minister did not have the courtesy to call on me. If so, matters would have been different. I told them, legally and technically, that the Governor couldn’t promulgate an ordinance when he had convened the Assembly. But, I assented to the ordinance after recording my objection. Now, the anomaly is the government’s responsibility,” he said.  

Published - October 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST

