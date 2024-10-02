GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor, CM pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Published - October 02, 2024 08:34 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan pays tribute to a statue of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 155th birth anniversary.

Mr. Khan garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Mananchira in Kozhikode district in the morning.

The Governor, a day ago, had paid tributes to the Father of the Nation by saying, on social media platform X, that Gandhi’s “political and social involvement was guided by profound spirituality”.

Mr. Vijayan, in a post on Facebook today, said that Gandhi made his own life a message to the world.

The Chief Minister said that Gandhi was “gunned down by Hindutva communalists” for being “the prophet of democracy, secularism and brotherhood”.

“He sacrificed his life for India. He stood against all kinds of sectarian ideas and divisive politics. Even today, his memory poses a challenge to such ideas,” Mr. Vijayan said and wished Gandhi Jayanti to everyone.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan also paid homage to the Father of the Nation and said India was created out of the essence of Gandhian ideologies of satyagraha, tolerance, non-violent method of struggle, non-cooperation style of protest and civil disobedience.

“Mahatma Gandhi is the name of the strength to stand alone against any tyranny,” Mr. Satheesan said in a Facebook post.

