Governor, CM lock horns over Navakerala Sadas

December 13, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The raging confrontation between the Left Democratic Front government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan hit a boiling point on Wednesday with the latter openly questioning the rationale behind the Navakerala Sadas, a public outreach program of the LDF government.

Talking to mediapersons in New Delhi, Mr. Khan questioned the purpose of the Cabinet’s jaunt across the State at taxpayers’ expense. He said the Ministers appeared to be merely collecting petitions without proposing any remedies or redressing grievances.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, however, retorted with a sharp criticism of the Governor, also reminding him of the need to uphold the dignity of his constitutional position. Addressing the Navakerala Sadas at Ettumanur, Mr. Vijayan also warned Mr. Khan against attempts to intimidate the government.

“He behaves as if he possesses some extraordinary powers. The Governor should have the wisdom to understand that such behaviour will not be tolerated in our land. The Governor should not think he can do anything and challenge anyone. His position is not meant for that,” Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also criticised the Governor by highlighting his political background. “It has been previously noted that he embodies opportunistic politics. Individuals like him can go to any length to advance their own interests. I would like to caution him against employing such tactics in Kerala. The Governor has become infuriated ever since we exposed the Central government’s unfavourable stance towards Kerala. He should remember that his anger should be contained within himself. He must also realise that he can do nothing here,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan also criticised the manner in which the Governor nominated members to Senates of the universities. He questioned the Governor’s dismissal of eligible members nominated by the universities.

“Was there any report to back this decision? It appears that the Governor solely relied on the recommendation of the RSS to deny the nomination of eligible students. The declared criteria for nominations to the Senate should have been followed, but it seems that the Governor violated these guidelines,” Mr. Vijayan said.

