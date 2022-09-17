Kerala Governor, CM lock horns over campus politics, Marxism

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. File | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan countered Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's statement that the former was averse to campus politics.

Mr. Khan said campus politics in Kerala had descended into violence. It has resulted in lost lives, destroyed careers, families bereaved of their sons and daughters and mourning teachers and parents. Selfish politicians are responsible for the savagery.

"I am not against campus politics. But, I am against politicians using students as cannon fodder. Let there be debates and disputes on campuses. Not violent clashes between students fuelled by politicians. Civility is paramount in academic life.", he said.

Mr. Khan said students were increasingly fleeing Kerala for studies abroad or in other States. The authorities have expressed no care or concern about spiralling campus violence and the exodus of talent. "It is a question Kerala's public should ponder about", he said.

Mr. Vijayan had castigated Mr. Khan for purportedly suggesting that varsities should disallow campus politics. Students, teachers, government employees and workers have the inalienable right to pursue their political agenda and campaign for their ideals. "Mr. Khan could ban posters inside the Raj Bhavan. But, outside democracy prevails.", he had said.

Mr. Khan, purportedly referring to Marxist thought, said some persons who pursued ideologies that originated outside India perceived violence as a political tool.

Without naming former Minister Saji Cherian, a CPI(M) legislator, Mr. Khan said a minister had resigned after he aired his "real views" about the constitution. Mr. Cherian had to quit the cabinet after his alleged "anti-constitution" remarks at a party meeting triggered a political storm and put the CPI(M) leader in legal jeopardy. Mr. Cherian was currently facing a police investigation. Mr. Vijayan had earlier defended the political legacy of communist leaders in India.

Mr. Khan said he was oath-bound to uphold the law. As Chancellor, he could not endorse the appointment of an "unqualified and underqualified" person simply because the individual was related to the Chief Minister's personal staff.

Mr. Khan appeared to be alluding to the controversial appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of Mr. Vijayan's private secretary, K. K. Rakesh, as Associate Professor, Malayalam, at Kannur University. Mr. Khan, as Chancellor of Universities, had stayed the appointment on nepotism grounds.