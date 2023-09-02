Governor, CM hail ISRO for Aditya L1 mission

September 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have hailed ISRO on the successful launch of the Aditya L1 mission.

“Hearty congratulations to team @isro on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from SatishDhawanSpaceCentre, Sriharikota. The launch affirms India’s rising capability in SpaceScience”, Mr.Khan posted on X.

“India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!”, said Mr. Vijayan in his post.

