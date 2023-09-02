HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor, CM hail ISRO for Aditya L1 mission

September 02, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan have hailed ISRO on the successful launch of the Aditya L1 mission.

“Hearty congratulations to team @isro on the successful launch of India’s first solar mission, #AdityaL1 from SatishDhawanSpaceCentre, Sriharikota. The launch affirms India’s rising capability in SpaceScience”, Mr.Khan posted on X.

“India marks another momentous achievement in space research as #AdityaL1 sets off on its mission to explore the secrets of the sun and its atmosphere. Hats off to @isro and the incredible team that made this possible. Together, we reach for the stars!”, said Mr. Vijayan in his post.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.