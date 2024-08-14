Governor, CM extend Independence Day greetings

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has greeted the public on the eve of the Independence Day on August 15. In a message issued on the occasion on Wednesday, he reminded citizens of their duty to treasure freedom and equality by upholding democratic values and ensuring greater dignity for fellow beings.

“Let us pay our respectful homage to the countless patriots who sacrificed their lives for our freedom, by strengthening India’s Amrit Yatra towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat blessed with greater development, inclusion and self-reliance,” he said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Independence Day message, called for efforts to overcome the challenges posed by climate change and global warming. He also exhorted citizens to rededicate themselves to the objectives set by the leaders of the freedom struggle and progressive movements in the country.

