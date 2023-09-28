Governor, Chief Minister condole death of M.S. Swaminathan

September 28, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of renowned agricultural scientist M. S. Swaminathan. Mr. Khan said in a message, “Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan, key architect of India’s Green Revolution. His vision of prosperity through science and agriculture, reflected in his matchless contributions to food security. Dr. M. S. Swaminathan was the pride of not just Kerala, but the entire nation.”

Dr. Swaminathan’s slogan was empowerment of the economy through agricultural prosperity, the Chief Minister said in a message. “Dr. Swaminathan dedicated his life to agricultural concepts that were aimed at making India self-sufficient in agriculture,” Mr. Vijayan said.