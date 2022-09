Thrissur Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwath here on Saturday.

They met in the house of an RSS local leader at Anakkallu, near here, in the evening. The meeting gains importance in the wake of the ongoing tug of war between the Governor and the Left Democratic Front government in the State.

Mr. Bhagat is in Thrissur for attending an RSS Chinthan Baithak.