Governor calls on a long-term friend during Onam

Recalling their days together as parliamentarians and Union Ministers, newly appointed Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan visited former Union Minister K.P. Unnikrishnan at his residence near Panniyankara here on Saturday.

Mr. Khan said the reunion, which happened after several years, was a joyous occasion, especially since it was during Onam.

“It is tough to recollect the exact date of our last meeting, but it happened more than 10 years ago. He was a more experienced parliamentarian and we were close friends,” said Mr. Khan, who was the Union Minister for Civil Aviation and Energy in the V.P. Singh Cabinet. He said it was a courtesy call as his friend could not attend the swearing-in ceremony.

Interacting with the media later on his action plan for Kerala, the Governor said he would like to play the role of an overseer in ensuring the State’s development and welfare of the poor. “As Governors are agents of the President of India, our prime responsibility is to ensure the functioning of the State in accordance with the Constitutional provisions,” he said.

Mr. Khan, who expressed his respect for his predecessor P. Sathasivam, said filling his shoes would be challenging as people now had high expectations of the post. “He served this State for long years with the experience he had as an eminent judge,” he said.

Maradu question

To questions on to his empathetic stance towards the Maradu flat residents, the Governor said he would not be able to comment on the issue now as the case was under the consideration of the Supreme Court. “I am concerned about the families,” he said without revealing anything on his plan for a possible intervention on the basis of the residents’ complaints and the appeals by various political party leaders.

The Governor’s meeting with his friend lasted for three hours. Mr. Unnikrishnan, who was the Union Minister for Telecommunications in the V.P. Singh Cabinet, greeted his guest with an Ona Sadya. His family, including daughter Niranjana Unnikrishnan, brother K.P. Govindan, and sister-in-law K.P. Radha, were present to welcome the guest.

Mr. Unnikrishnan said he was sure that the new Governor would uphold the secular values of Kerala. “Though we had political differences, I am delighted to meet him after several years,” he said.