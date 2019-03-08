Governor calls for unified Act for all universities

Aimed at upgrading the quality of services in the higher education sector, Governor P. Sathasivam has called for an Act to ensure uniformity in matters right from appointments of statutory officers to conduct of examinations and declaration of results in all universities.

He was presenting the fourth Chancellor’s Award to Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) and the second Chancellor’s Award for the Best Emerging Young University to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at a function on the MGU campus here on Thursday.

Noting that legal cases pursued by varsities had a considerable impact on the timely posting of faculty and development of the institutions, he urged the Vice Chancellors to put in place a system for effective follow-up on litigation.

“Like the selection of officers, nomination of members to various authorities must be made after thorough inquiries so that the choices are beyond question. Vice Chancellors must ensure the credibility of every such choice. The government has to set a strict time frame for clearing files related to amendments and other important issues of universities,” he said.

The objective

“The objective of the UGC regulations is to ensure that the search committee is free from any sort of bias. Universities must ensure that while selecting the university representative to the search committee to select Vice Chancellor, the prospective candidate should not take part in the process,” he added.

Standardisation

Higher Education Minister K.T.Jaleel, who presided over the function, said efforts are on to standardise the conduct of examinations and declaration of results, besides distributing certificates online, the Minister added.

Higher Education Council Vice Chairman Rajan Gurukkal, Higher Education Principal Secretary Usha Titus, MGU Vice Chancellor in charge Sabu Thomas and KVASU Vice Chancellor Devendra Kumar Singh attended the function.