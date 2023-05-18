Governor calls for sustainable, inclusive growth

May 18, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has stressed the need for moving economic activities beyond the traditional concept of profit as the sole driver of growth and success.

Inaugurating TRIMA 2023, the flagship conclave of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA) here on Thursday, he urged managers to envision a future where prosperity is measured not just in financial terms but also social, environmental and ethical dimensions.

The focal theme of the conclave is ‘Trivandrum 5.0—Prosperity Beyond Profit.’

Lauding the TMA for its choice of the theme, the Governor called for utilising innovation and advanced technology to create a more human centric and sustainable society.

In promoting inclusive and sustainable development, start-ups and entrepreneurs had a special role to play by leveraging technologies to promote sustainability and by adopting responsible business, he said.

Mr. Khan also gave away the TMA awards on the occasion.

Rajesh Jha, chairman, TRIMA committee; M.I. Sahadulla, co-chairman, TRIMA; and Wg. Cdr. Ragashree D. Nair (Retd), secretary, TMA; were present.

Awards

US Technology International Pvt Ltd (UST) received the TMA Padosan CSR Award 2023. The TMA-Adani Startup Award 2023 was presented to Genrobotic Innovations Pvt Ltd. for its cutting-edge innovations in the robotics technology domain.

The TMA-KIMS Best Paper Presentation Award 2023 was presented on the theme ‘Human Centric and Sustainable Development of Trivandrum — Role of Innovation & Advanced Technology’ to Anju Das S., Aravind S., and Nandana S. Kumar of the DC School of Management and Technology. Subana Sulfi of the Asian School of Business bagged the second prize in the category.

Corporate leaders, administrators and elected representatives will deliberate on sustainable and inclusive development of the Kerala Capital Region during the two- day conclave.