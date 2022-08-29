Governor inaugurates valedictory of Cartias hospital fete

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday inaugurated the valedictory session of the year-long diamond jubilee celebrations by the Caritas hospital here.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said institutions that had advanced on the path of service were indeed upholding the Indian tradition. Praising the missionary institutions for their role in serving destitute patients, he also upheld the need for behaving with love and compassion.

Mathew Moolakkatt, Archbishop of the Knanaya Catholic Church, presided over the function. Mons Joseph, MLA, Thoma Chazhikadan, MP, and others were present.