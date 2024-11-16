Governor asks govt. to come forward with plans for rehabilitation rather than harping on declaration of Wayanad landslides national disaster

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has played down the State government’s demand that the Centre declare the Wayanad landslides a national disaster stating that there is no provision for making such a declaration.

He was talking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a function here on Saturday. “Are you interested in making these technical declarations, for which there is no provision, or in the rehabilitation of the affected people,” Mr. Khan sought to ask the government.

”We already have money. You submit the accounts to the Central government stating that this much money has been spent and more money is needed. The Prime Minister has given a categorical assurance that rehabilitation works will not be affected owing to resource constraints. We should believe that.”

When asked about the need for a special rehabilitation package, Mr. Khan rather asked, ”Who is stopping you from making a special package”. “Go ahead and do something. I would rather believe the Prime Minister. How much money is with the State government for rehabilitation purposes? Has that been fully spent, no. Money has come from the Central and State governments and private donors,” he said.

He declined to respond to statements of Ministers about the Centre’s alleged apathy towards the victims of Wayanad. “It is a question of making effective intervention. There is lot of money already available with the State government. You only want technical declarations and money to come in lumpsum. Come forward with the plans. Everything cannot be given in one go.”

When pointed out the need for categorising the Wayanad disaster, Mr. Khan said that categorising was of little significance. “To me what is important is the rehabilitation of the people,” he said.