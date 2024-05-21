GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Governor asks Calicut varsity to resume Syndicate election

Published - May 21, 2024 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities in the State, has directed the University of Calicut to resume the process for the election to its Syndicate. The authorities were also asked to accept the nomination papers of P. Raveendran, Professor attached to the Department of Chemistry, and T.M. Vasudevan, Professor attached to the Department of Library and Information Science.

The returning officer had rejected the nomination papers of Mr. Raveendran and Mr. Vasudevan, both nominated to the Senate by the Chancellor. The Syndicate election process was stayed later after they approached Mr. Khan against the decision. K. Mohammed Haneefa, a Professor in the Department of Library and Information Science, subsequently challenged the Chancellor’s stay order in the Kerala High Court. The court asked the Chancellor to conduct a hearing of all persons concerned and pass orders accordingly.

The university authorities had claimed that both the teachers were not eligible to contest the Syndicate from the constituency of university teachers as they were nominated by the Chancellor. However, during the hearing, it was pointed out that in 2013, Mr. Vasudevan had contested the election after being nominated to the Senate by the Chancellor under the category ‘Head of the Department’. In this context, the Chancellor asked the returning officer to accept both their nomination papers and resume the election process.

Related Topics

Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.