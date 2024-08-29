Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urges students to utilise education for societal impact and national progress

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has urged the graduates of Digital University Kerala (DUK) to harness their education and skills to address societal issues and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the university here on Thursday, Mr. Khan, who is also its Chancellor, acknowledged concerns about digital inequality, but encouraged the graduates to work towards creating inclusive and equitable solutions.

Drawing inspiration from Greek philosopher Plato and former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he underscored that the essence of education lies in its ability to foster compassion and drive societal change. He urged graduates to view their achievements not merely as personal successes, but as opportunities to make a lasting impact on others’ lives.

DUK’s achievements

The Chancellor also highlighted DUK’s achievements and its contributions to digital innovation. The university has garnered prestigious accolades like the Digital India Platinum Award and the National e-Governance Award, demonstrating its excellence in applying digital technologies for the welfare of the society. DUK’s development of India’s first silicon-proven artificial intelligence (AI) chip processor also came in for praise.

Moreover, the ongoing focus on research and development through various centres, including the India Innovation Centre for Graphene, and the Kerala Blockchain Academy, support national development and address global challenges.

Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, who was the guest of honour, exhorted the graduates to cultivate new skill sets, including “growth, global and generative mindsets,” to navigate the evolving dynamic landscape that has been witnessing transformation across industries and the creation of new jobs.

A global mindset, he pointed out, blends global awareness with a deep understanding of local issues. Such a perspective is crucial for navigating the complexities of globalisation, even while ensuring that products and services are relevant in a diverse environment. A generative mindset is driven by creativity, curiosity, and willingness to explore uncharted territories.

Expresses optimism

Vijay Chandru, Chairperson of the DUK Board of Governors, who chaired the ceremony, said the country’s goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 hinged on young technocrats who could create the momentum required by assuming the responsibilities of deep technology and social innovators. He expressed optimism that India would meet its goal of witnessing the launch of 1,500 deep technology innovation-driven start-ups that generate annual revenues of $10 million by 2047. This would immensely boost the nation’s aspiration of attaining a gross domestic product (GDP) of $30 trillion by then, Prof. Chandru added.

DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Dean (Development) Asharaf S., Registrar A. Mujeeb and Controller of Examination Sabu M. Thampi were among those who participated.