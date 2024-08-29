GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan urges students to utilise education for societal impact and national progress

Governor encourages the graduates to work towards creating inclusive and equitable solutions while acknowledging concerns about digital inequality at the second convocation ceremony of Digital University Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram

Published - August 29, 2024 07:12 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan handing over a degree certificate to a student of Digital University Kerala during the convocation ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan handing over a degree certificate to a student of Digital University Kerala during the convocation ceremony held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has urged the graduates of Digital University Kerala (DUK) to harness their education and skills to address societal issues and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Addressing the second convocation ceremony of the university here on Thursday, Mr. Khan, who is also its Chancellor, acknowledged concerns about digital inequality, but encouraged the graduates to work towards creating inclusive and equitable solutions.

Drawing inspiration from Greek philosopher Plato and former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, he underscored that the essence of education lies in its ability to foster compassion and drive societal change. He urged graduates to view their achievements not merely as personal successes, but as opportunities to make a lasting impact on others’ lives.

DUK’s achievements

The Chancellor also highlighted DUK’s achievements and its contributions to digital innovation. The university has garnered prestigious accolades like the Digital India Platinum Award and the National e-Governance Award, demonstrating its excellence in applying digital technologies for the welfare of the society. DUK’s development of India’s first silicon-proven artificial intelligence (AI) chip processor also came in for praise.

Moreover, the ongoing focus on research and development through various centres, including the India Innovation Centre for Graphene, and the Kerala Blockchain Academy, support national development and address global challenges.

The students of the Digital University Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram celebrate their graduation at the second convocation ceremony held on Thursday.

The students of the Digital University Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram celebrate their graduation at the second convocation ceremony held on Thursday.

Infosys co-founder S.D. Shibulal, who was the guest of honour, exhorted the graduates to cultivate new skill sets, including “growth, global and generative mindsets,” to navigate the evolving dynamic landscape that has been witnessing transformation across industries and the creation of new jobs.

A global mindset, he pointed out, blends global awareness with a deep understanding of local issues. Such a perspective is crucial for navigating the complexities of globalisation, even while ensuring that products and services are relevant in a diverse environment. A generative mindset is driven by creativity, curiosity, and willingness to explore uncharted territories.

Expresses optimism

Vijay Chandru, Chairperson of the DUK Board of Governors, who chaired the ceremony, said the country’s goal of becoming a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047 hinged on young technocrats who could create the momentum required by assuming the responsibilities of deep technology and social innovators. He expressed optimism that India would meet its goal of witnessing the launch of 1,500 deep technology innovation-driven start-ups that generate annual revenues of $10 million by 2047. This would immensely boost the nation’s aspiration of attaining a gross domestic product (GDP) of $30 trillion by then, Prof. Chandru added.

DUK Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, Dean (Development) Asharaf S., Registrar A. Mujeeb and Controller of Examination Sabu M. Thampi were among those who participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.