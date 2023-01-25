Governor Arif Mohammed Khan questions timing of BBC documentary’s release

January 25, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday alleged that the timing of the release of the BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, is suspect as it coincides with India assuming the G20 presidency.

‘’This is the time when India has assumed G20 presidency. Why has this particular time been chosen to bring out this scurrilous material,’‘ Mr. Khan asked while talking to reporters here after inaugurating the State-level National Voters’ Day celebrations.

Tarnishing India

Alleging that the documentary was meant to tarnish India’s image, Mr. Khan questioned the mindset of the people who tended to attach more importance to the ‘opinions’ of ‘‘some foreign documentary makers, that too our old colonial masters.’‘

The Governor’s remarks have come at a time when, amid objections from the BJP, the documentary has been screened at various venues in the State.

Different points of views are welcome and democracy cannot work without them. But at the same time, the many judicial verdicts, including that of the highest court of the land on the issue, and the timing (of the documentary), also should be taken into consideration, Mr. Khan said.

‘’Why has this particular time been chosen to bring out this scurrilous material? You can’t ignore these things. And, particularly, when it comes from a source who had ruled us for 200 years, who had predicted at the time of our freedom that India is simply not capable of preserving its freedom. So when comments come from people like that, one has to take it with a pinch of salt,’‘ he said.

Now India is emerging onto the world scene, and a person of Indian origin is their own Prime Minister, he said.

‘’Therefore they are bound to use any opportunity, create opportunity, invent opportunity, so that they can lower the esteem of India,’‘ Mr. Khan said.