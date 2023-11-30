HamberMenu
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan doing Sangh Parivar’s bidding; must resign immediately, says M.V. Govindan

November 30, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
CPI (M) State secretary M.V. Govindan speaking at a colloquium in Kerala University on Thursday



Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI (M)] State secretary M.V. Govindan has accused Governor Arif Mohammed Khan of abandoning his constitutional duties to do the bidding of the Sangh Parivar.

He was speaking while inaugurating a colloquium on higher education at the Karyavattom campus of Kerala University on Thursday.

Mr. Govindan demanded Mr. Khan’s resignation in the wake of the Supreme Court’s adverse remarks regarding his actions in connection with his purported refusal to sign Bills that have been passed by the legislature. “With the Governor turning himself into a laughing stock through his anti-democratic stance, he must step down from the position without further delay,” he said.

The CPI (M) leader also accused the Governor of attempting to unilaterally appoint Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers as Vice-Chancellors of universities. He also functioned as a “UDF (United Democratic Front) -RSS coordinator” while nominating members to the Senate of Calicut Universities, he alleged.

Mr. Govindan also raised caution against the policies being implemented by the Central government to enforce the Hindutva ideology, corporatism and to create an environment conducive for superstitions and regressive practices to thrive. He opined such actions will pave the way for more ‘Manipurs’ in an apparent reference to the ethnic clashes that has rocked the north-eastern State.

Mahatma Gandhi University Vice-Chancellor in-charge C.T. Aravindakumar, former Kerala University Vice-Chancellor B. Ekbal, former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac and former MP P.K. Biju were among those who spoke on the occasion.

