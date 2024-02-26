GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Governor approves nominees to Kannur University boards of studies

Vice-Chancellor says experts have been nominated to the boards to ensure their effective functioning

February 26, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, also the Chancellor of universities in the State, has given his approval to those nominated as chairpersons and members to the 72 boards of studies of Kannur University.

According to Vice-Chancellor Bijoy Nandan, the university received the Chancellor’s orders on Monday, indicating his approval to reconstitute the boards in accordance with the provisions outlined in the Kannur University First Statutes, 1998. These appointments, made in line with Section 30(3) of the Kannur University Act, 1996, involved the nomination of experts to ensure the effective functioning of the boards.

700 members

Mr. Nandan highlighted the meticulous process undertaken by the university in proposing the list of members to these boards. Extensive brainstorming sessions, research, and consultations spanning over a month were conducted to ensure the selection of approximately 700 members for both undergraduate and postgraduate boards of studies of the university that oversees 117 affiliated colleges.

He said efforts had been taken to include an industrial expert in almost all the boards of studies. Their expertise would help formulate the syllabus and also in academic collaboration. Mr. Nandan said the process was free from external influence. This commitment to transparency reflected the university’s dedication to upholding academic standards and fostering a conducive learning environment, he said.

Invalidated in 2022

The development comes after a hiatus of over two years in constituting the boards of studies, stemming from a legal challenge by the Kerala Private College Teachers Association (KPCTA) against former Vice-Chancellor Gopinath Ravindran’s ‘unilateral nominations’ without consulting the Chancellor. The High Court, responding to a petition by Shino Jose, president of the Kannur regional committee of the KPCTA, invalidated the university’s previous notification on board constitution in March 2022.

