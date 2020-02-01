Governor approves KTU’s decision on second revaluation

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who conducted a hearing on Saturday to assess the contentious decision of the A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technological University to conduct a second revaluation for a former student, found a middle ground in the issue by approving the university’s decision, even while criticising the manner it had adopted.

Mr. Khan, who convened a two-hour-long hearing at Raj Bhavan in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university, observed that Vice Chancellor M.S. Rajasree was well within her statutory powers to adopt ‘emergency’ decisions for genuine cases, provided they were approved by statutory authorities such as the Board of Governors.

Such matters would have to be referred to the Chancellor if there was a difference of opinion among such panels, he said, according to sources privy to the discussions.

The hearing was called on the basis of a complaint submitted by the Save University Campaign committee which had accused the university of violating norms by acting at the behest of Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel. While convening an adalat, the Minister had allegedly ordered the university officials to revalue for the second time an answer script of a former BTech student, despite the Controller of Examinations turning down the student’s request earlier.

‘Meritorious case’

While endorsing the university’s move in view of the ‘meritorious case,’ the Governor found fault with its ‘inability to preserve the autonomy of the institution.’

He also reiterated his disapproval of the practice of adalats being organised by either the Minister or the government in matters relating to universities.

Directing the Vice Chancellor to ensure that ‘her house is in order,’ Mr. Khan called for caution against external interference at odds with the autonomy of universities.

The higher education sector did not function in a manner it ideally should, the Governor said, adding that the governments must play no role in the functioning of such institutions.

Besides the Vice Chancellor and the former student, the KTU Registrar, Deans, Syndicate members, Save University Campaign committee chairman R.S. Sasikumar, secretary M. Shajar Khan and lawyers representing either parties participated in the hearing.