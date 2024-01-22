Governor approves draft policy address despite frosty relations with government

January 22, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has approved the draft of his policy address at the commencement of the 10th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly on January 25.

The Cabinet reportedly sent the draft note to Raj Bhavan for Mr. Khan’s approval last weekend. Mr. Khan approved the draft without significant amendments or objections despite his frosty relations with the government over a slew of issues, including the non-signing of Bills passed by the Assembly.

Mr. Khan also drew the ire of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and Students Federation of India (SFI) after he allegedly bypassed the Senate to stack university Syndicates with “Sangh Parivar” nominees. The disapproval manifested in aggressive black flag protests that provoked Mr Khan to leave his car and confront the demonstrators in Thiruvananthapuram last December. He also defied the protesters by visiting the SM Market in Kozhikode without police escort.

Mr. Khan had also dared the SFI by camping in the Calicut University campus for two days, amidst belligerent protest and in the thicket of “Governor go back” banners.

He had repeatedly accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of abetting the protesters and plotting to endanger him physically.

More recently, CPI(M) activists marched to Raj Bhavan to highlight Mr. Khan’s delay in signing the Land Assignment Act. (Amendment) Bill passed by the Assembly. The law proposes giving more latitude to settler farmers to use the land assigned to them for non-agricultural purposes, including the construction of dwellings and commercial buildings.

Mr. Khan’s decision to reserve the University Laws (Amendment) Bill and Kerala Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill for presidential assent had caused the CPI(M) to take him on directly.

The university law proposes to remove the Governor as Chancellor of State-funded varsities. The Lok Ayukta laws give the political executive appellate authority over the ombudsman’s verdicts regarding corruption, maladministration and nepotism cases against those in high office.

By some accounts, the policy address might include the government’s accusation that the Centre sought to strangulate the State financially. Nevertheless, Mr. Khan reserved the right to skip portions of the policy he did not endorse.