Governor again steps out of his car to face SFI activists

February 19, 2024 08:16 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

Irked over the continuing protest by Students Federation of India (SFI) activists, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Monday again stepped out of his official vehicle and confronted the agitators who waved black flags at his convoy near Mattannur in Kannur district.

The incident took place when Mr. Khan was on his way to the Kannur International Airport after visiting the family members of those killed in the wild animal attacks in Wayanad district. Seeing the SFI workers who reportedly came close to the convoy with back flags, Mr. Khan asked the driver to stop his car to face them directly.

Though the police and security guards tried to pacify Mr. Khan, he was determined to meet them. He almost spent five minutes out of his vehicle causing tense moments. He again made it clear to the police that he would get down from his vehicle whenever he saw such protesters near his convoy.

On Sunday too, there was a similar black flag protest led by SFI against Mr. Khan when he was on his way to Wayanad district to meet the family members of the wild animal attack victims. Two SFI leaders had been arrested in connection with the incident. Monday’s protest was a reaction to the police action.

It was on January 27 that Mr. Khan firstly resorted to a stronger road protest against the SFI workers on the busy MC Road near Nilamel in Kollam district.

