Governor a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, calling him a “disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds” and expressed doubts whether the ongoing fight between the Left government and Raj Bhavan in the State is a “shadow boxing bout like previous ones.” The Congress’ national leadership hit out at the Governor after a row over his letter to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking action against Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal.

“The Kerala Governor is an all-party man. He has been in many political parties in his career. He is frankly a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds much like his counterpart in Maharashtra and other States,” AICC general secretary (media and communication) Jairam Ramesh said.

The party national leadership’s statement referring to Mr. Khan’s associations with various other political parties before coming closer to the BJP came a day after a row erupted in Kerala over Mr. Khan’s letter to the Chief Minister seeking “constitutionally appropriate” action against Mr. Balagopal for making a speech “undermining India’s unity,” and Mr. Vijayan turning down the demand firmly. “But this could well be a shadow boxing bout like previous ones,” Mr. Ramesh said.