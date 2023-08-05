HamberMenu
Government’s policy is to protect traditional industries: Saji Cherian

Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian inaugurates district-level Khadi Onam Mela. Discounts of 30% available at mela which will conclude on August 28.

August 05, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

The government is committed to protecting traditional industries in the State, Fisheries and Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating the district-level Khadi Onam Mela being organised under the aegis of Kerala Khadi Grama Vyavasaya Board at District Khadi and Village Industries Office, Alappuzha, on Saturday.

“Various measures undertaken by the Industries department and Khadi Board have transformed the Khadi sector. The government’s declared policy is to protect traditional industries in the State,” Mr. Cherian said.

Alappuzha district panchayat member K.G. Rajeshwari made the first sale at the mela by handing over a product to Matsyafed manager Anitha Kumari. Khadi fabrics are available at 30% discount at the mela. It will conclude on August 28.

Alappuzha municipal chairperson K.K. Jayamma, Khadi Board member K. Chandrasekharan, District Industries Centre general manager K.S. Sivakumar, Khadi project officer P.M. Laila, Assistant Information Officer Soumya Chandran and others attended the function.

