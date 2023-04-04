Government’s policy is to protect labourers: Minister

April 04, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - KOLLAM

The State government’s policy is to protect labourers belonging to traditional industries, General Education and Labour Minister V. Sivankutty has said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at the State-level inauguration of the revised benefit disbursal of the Kerala Cashew Workers Relief & Welfare Fund Board at Kottarakara.

“The government could create an industry-friendly environment in Kerala. There are 62 lakh members in various welfare boards. One of the priorities of the government is the welfare of workers,” said the Minister, who added that the government always supported the crisis-hit cashew sector.

“₹30 crore has been allocated for the revival of the sector. Out of this, ₹20 crore will be used for ESI, PF, and welfare activities, and ₹5 crore each will be used for creating women friendly employment and modernising shelling units. Steps are also being taken to reopen factories,” he said.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, who presided over the event, said that the welfare pension would be made available before Vishu. “Cashew was included in the Onam kit as part of the efforts to ensure the welfare of the workers,” he said.

The board has increased financial assistance for funeral from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500 in case of the death of a pensioner and to ₹5,000 from ₹2,000 if a worker dies. Plus One and Plus Two scholarship amounts have been increased from ₹500 to ₹1,000; graduation from ₹750 to ₹1,500; postgraduation from ₹1,000 to ₹2,000; professional courses from ₹1,500 to ₹3,000; and PhD from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000.

At present, the board is offering a welfare pension of ₹1,600 to workers.

Meanwhile, the Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation (KSCDC) is planning to convert all its factories into hi-tech working places by Onam. The renovation process was launched with an aim to modernise all 30 factories under the corporation and the first factory was renovated in 2019. So far, 12 factories have been modernised with the same colour code.

The renovated factories have compound wall, dining hall, rest room, study room, separate rooms for shelling, peeling and grading, washroom, marketing outlet, and office. The corporation has factories in Kannur, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Kollam. According to officials, the KSCDC will be introducing a range of value-added products in the market, and the research for the same is going on. The studies for the new products are being conducted in collaboration with the TKM college.