Government’s citizen portal hits 10-lakh milestone

November 18, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The number of applications through the State government’s citizen portal, which provides online access to services from local bodies, has crossed the 10-lakh milestone. A total of 10.05 lakh applications were received through the portal till Friday evening, out of which 7.33 lakh files (74%) have been disposed of. Action is to be taken on 2.67 lakh files. When the figures are taken separately, as much as 80% of files in the Corporations, 74% of files in grama panchayats, and 70% of files in municipalities, have been disposed of.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Public can access any of the services related to local bodies through the website https://citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in/. It also works as the front end of the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS), which is used for delivering online services through grama panchayats. As many as 264 services in grama panchayats are available through the citizen portal. Most number of applications were received from Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts. Wayanad district has cleared the most number of applications, having disposed of 84% of the applications.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the citizen portal’s 10-lakh milestone is one of Kerala’s major achievements in e-governance. The public should adopt online services more and get things done from home, rather than queueing up in the office. The system allows the applicant to follow the application’s trajectory and also know about the official handling it at any point of time. This will ensure transparent, corruption-free delivery of services. All the services through the Corporations would also be made available online within two months, he said.