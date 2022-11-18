  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Government’s citizen portal hits 10-lakh milestone

November 18, 2022 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The number of applications through the State government’s citizen portal, which provides online access to services from local bodies, has crossed the 10-lakh milestone. A total of 10.05 lakh applications were received through the portal till Friday evening, out of which 7.33 lakh files (74%) have been disposed of. Action is to be taken on 2.67 lakh files. When the figures are taken separately, as much as 80% of files in the Corporations, 74% of files in grama panchayats, and 70% of files in municipalities, have been disposed of.

Public can access any of the services related to local bodies through the website https://citizen.lsgkerala.gov.in/. It also works as the front end of the Integrated Local Self-Governance Management System (ILGMS), which is used for delivering online services through grama panchayats. As many as 264 services in grama panchayats are available through the citizen portal. Most number of applications were received from Malappuram, Palakkad and Thrissur districts. Wayanad district has cleared the most number of applications, having disposed of 84% of the applications.

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said that the citizen portal’s 10-lakh milestone is one of Kerala’s major achievements in e-governance. The public should adopt online services more and get things done from home, rather than queueing up in the office. The system allows the applicant to follow the application’s trajectory and also know about the official handling it at any point of time. This will ensure transparent, corruption-free delivery of services. All the services through the Corporations would also be made available online within two months, he said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.