Government will seek legal recourse against Governor’s use of non-existent Chancellor powers: CPI(M)

December 22, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

CPI(M) State Secretary M.V. Govindan signalled that the government would seek legal recourse against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s use of Chancellor powers “annulled” by the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Mr. Govindan said Mr. Khan had sent the University Act (Amendment Bill), which removed him as Chancellor of State-funded Universities, for Presidential assent.

Earlier, the Assembly had vested the Chancellor’s powers in the Governor by a statute of law. Now, the Assembly has revoked the decision and resolved to appoint individuals of exceptional academic merit and standing as Chancellors of various universities.

He accused Mr. Khan of exercising a power that was no longer the Governor’s. “Mr. Khan has appointed Sangh Parivar nominees as Senate members without waiting for the President to exercise her judgement on the Bill that removed the Governor as Chancellor of State varsities. The Governor has held the President in contempt. Moreover, Mr. Khan has now moved to constitute search committees to appoint Vice Chancellors,” Mr Govindan said.

He said the government sought the Centre’s intervention to ensure that Mr. Khan operated within his constitutional bounds.

Mr. Govindan said that Mr. Khan sat on the University Amendment Bill for two years. “When the Supreme Court ordered that Governors had no authority to sit inordinately on Assembly legislations, Mr. Khan sought to hobble the government and the State’s higher education sector by sending the law, among others, to the President for approval:” Mr. Govindan added.