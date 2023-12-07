Government will not compromise on secular values, says Kerala CM 

December 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

The Left Democratic Front(LDF) government will not make any compromise on secular values, which is essential to ensure unity of people, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Addressing the Navakerala Sadas in Chalakudy on Thursday, he noted that many students from Manipur have reached Kerala to pursue their education. They feel secure here. We upholds secularism and brotherhood, the Chief Minister said.

Criticising the Members of Parliament from the State, he said they failed to voice the State’s issues in Parliament. The huge turnout in Navakerala Sadas shows people’s protest against the Centre’s apathy, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through the Navakerala Sadas the government is reaching out to the common man, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohammed Riyas said. It has become a democratic process in which the government meets people and hears from them.

“The long pending demand of an underpass at Chalakudy has become a reality. An overbridge at Chirangara is getting ready under the level crossing- free State project. Work of 11 railway overbridges are running simultaneously in the State. Renovation of the Chalakudy-Anamala Road is progressing,” he said.

The six-lane highway from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will become a reality in 2025. The work of high-range highway, which is progressing fast, will make a huge impact in the State’s agriculture and tourism sectors, the Minister said.

As many as 54,260 petitions were received in the four-day Navakerala Sadas held in Thrissur district. Special counters were arranged in all constituencies to receive people’s petitions. Drinking water, snacks and parking facilities were arranged in all constituencies. Various cultural programmes were performed in connection with the Sadas.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.