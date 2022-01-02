Government will not back off from K-Rail: Kodiyeri

‘Political opposition that blocks development of State will not be accepted’

The State government will not back off from implementing the K-Rail SilverLine project, Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

He was inaugurating the public meeting in connection with the CPI(M) district conference at E. Kasim Nagar (Kottarakara railway station junction) here on Sunday.

“Political opposition that blocks the future development of the State will not be accepted. The government is willing to talk to people who are opposing the project. Action will be taken to dispel doubts, and the government respects the sentiment of those who lose property. The government will ensure adequate compensation and rehabilitation for them. The government will be with them and the Chief Minister and the Ministers will convene meetings in this regard,” he said.

During UDF rule

Pointing out that the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government had planned a high-speed rail project which was not pursued, he added that the State government was implementing a semi-high speed rail project. “For this, half of the amount set aside by the UDF government will be enough. Eight States, including Kerala, have come forward to implement the SilverLine. The Congress and the BJP had not opposed it in other States. The people of Kerala would not approve of undermining development because of animosity towards the LDF,” he added.