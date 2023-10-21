Kerala Government will expand doorstep delivery of veterinary services, says Chinchu Rani

October 21, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The State government will expand doorstep delivery of veterinary health-care services to cover all livestock farmers in the State, Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani has said.

She was inaugurating the staff quarters constructed on the Puliyoor campus of the Chengannur Central Hatchery on Friday.

The Minister said the services of mobile veterinary units (MVU) had been made available in 29 blocks in the State with Central assistance. “Tendering process has been completed for providing MVUs to the rest of the blocks. The government will ensure that veterinary health-care services, including veterinary doctors, reach livestock farmers’ doorstep,” Ms. Chinchu Rani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister said that the delay in getting Central funds had adversely affected the activities of the Animal Husbandry department. She said around 100 temporary staff at the Chengannur hatchery would be regularised soon.

The apartment complex with 15 staff quarters was constructed at a cost of ₹3.95 crore. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided. Kodikunnil Suresh, MP, Chengannur block panchayat president K.M. Salim, Animal Husbandry department director A. Kowsigan and others attended the function.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT