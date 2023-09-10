Government will ensure schemes for extremely poor : Minister K.N. Balagopal

September 10, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - KOLLAM

The government will ensure projects that offer support to those included in the list of extremely poor, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has said. He was speaking at the house warming ceremony of Riaz, a beneficiary of the LIFE Mission from Nedumbana grama panchayat.

“Around 64,000 families in the State are in the category of extremely poor. Necessary measures will be taken for improving their standard of living. The local self-governments have been instructed to provide needed documents so that the schemes reach the right beneficiaries,” said the Minister after handing over the key to the family. Mr. Balagopal added that the government aims to ensure better living conditions for the common people. “The government has been devising and implementing an array of welfare schemes giving emphasis to development,” he said.

Riyaz, who is paralysed from the waist down following a car accident, his wife Shameena and their children aged three and six were provided a roof over their heads through the project.

A total of 101 families from Nedumbana panchayat are included in the list of extremely poor. While construction of homes for 17 homeless families is progressing, 11 families with derelict houses will get their houses repaired.

P.C. Vishnunadh MLA presided over the function. The event was attended by grama panchayat president Girija Kumari, standing committee heads and ward members.

