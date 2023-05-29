Government will ensure basic facilities at Edamalakudy: Minister

May 29, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishnan on Monday said the State government will ensure all basic facilities to residents of Edamalakkudy, the first tribal panchayat in the State located in Idukki.

Inaugurating the construction work on a new road from Pettimudy to Edamalakkudy at Edalipparakudy on Monday, Mr. Radhakrishnan said the government policy is to ensure education, health and travel facilities in all tribal areas of the State. “The government plans to complete the road construction work within one and a half years,” said Mr. Radhakrishnan.

In October 2022, the government sanctioned ₹18.45 crore for the road construction works. The three-metre wide road will traverse the forest from Pettimudy to Societykudy for 12.5 km. The first phase will cover 7.5 km stretch from Pettimudy to Edalipparakudi, while the remaining 4.75 km from Edalipparakudi to Societykudy will be constructed in the second phase.

A. Raja, Devikulam MLA, presided over the meeting. Edamalakkudy panchayat president Eshwari, and panchayat secretary Santhosh Kumar among others attended the meeting.

The tribal panchayat is all set to get proper network connectivity. According to the officials, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continues the lay optical fibre cable over 40 km from Munnar to Edamalakkudy for the project. A BSNL official said that the work will be completed within one week. Officials said that once the road and Internet connectivity works are completed, the Edamalakkudy panchayat office will entirely be shifted to Societykudy.