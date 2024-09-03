GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Government wants to complete stalled hydel power projects: Minister

Published - September 03, 2024 06:50 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau

The government is aiming at completing stalled hydel power projects in the State at the earliest, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty has said.

A high-level meeting was held at the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Circuit House at Moolamattom in Idukki on Tuesday, following which members of Assembly subject committee visited Moolamattom power plant and Pallivasal extension site, Mr. Krishnankutty said on Tuesday. The meeting reviewed the progress of 300-MW hydel projects in the State.

“KSEB is now forced to purchase power by paying a huge sum to meet peak hour demand. If we complete the hydel projects, the State can overcome such a situation,” said Mr. Krishankutty.

Mr. Krishnankutty said a final decision will be taken in the next panel meeting. Other committee members included Vazhoor Soman, P. Nandakumar, A. Prabhakaran, K.K. Ramachandran and Anwar Sadat. The committee visited the Idukki and Cheruthoni dams and Moolamattom powerhouse.

