Government wants nominated Syndicate in Calicut varsity

February 14, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has reportedly recommended to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of universities, to have a nominated Syndicate in the University of Calicut as the term of the current elected body is set to expire on March 6.

According to sources in the Raj Bhavan, the Higher Education department has sent a file for the purpose to the Governor for his approval. It remains to be seen if Mr. Khan will give a green signal to the proposal, considering the strained relations between him and the government. The Governor is out of town now and will go through the file only after he returns, it is learnt.

The four-year term of the Senate and Syndicate of the university ends at the same time. Election to the Syndicate is a long process, which should have started at least six months before the term of the incumbent body expires. The Syndicate members are elected from the Senate.

In November 2017, through a gazette notification, the government had nominated a Senate and Syndicate as a “temporary alternative arrangement”. It had six educational experts, two aided college teachers, and one member each in the categories of government college teacher, university teacher, government college principal, aided college principal, and student representative. This was apart from ex-officio members such as the Vice-Chancellor, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Higher Education Secretary, Director of Public Instruction, Director of Collegiate Education, and Secretary, Information Technology.

Elections to the Syndicate were held around one-and-a-half years later in 2019.

Academics aligned to the United Democratic Front, however, have alleged that it is an attempt to have only pro-government voices in the Syndicate. Meanwhile, there are also rumours that the Governor may use his discretionary powers to have his own panel of experts there. This could not be confirmed.

